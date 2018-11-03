× Starting Tomorrow: Earlier Sunrise And Sunset

Since Daylight Saving Time ends overnight tonight at 2 AM, our sunrises and sunsets will now be at an earlier time. However, we will still have the same amount of daylight compared to today. We aren’t losing any daylight hours. Instead, the beginning of daylight and end of daylight are pushed to an earlier time.

On Saturday, November 3rd, sunrise was closer to 8 AM and sunset will be after 6 PM.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, November 4th, our sunrise will be before 7 AM. Our sunsets will now be in the 5 o’clock hour.

The time change often makes the days feel shorter and more gloomy in the winter, even though the hours of daylight are relatively the same. Overall, the days get shorter because we are nearing the Winter Solstice.

-Sabrina