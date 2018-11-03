UAPD Increasing Presence On Campus Following Reports Of ‘Suspicious Activity’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is increasing its presence on campus after recent reports of suspicious activity online.

UAPD sent out an alert to students that they are aware of social media exchanges regarding suspicious activity on and near the UA campus. No one has filed a report of criminal activity, and there are no reports of injuries. UAPD said it will be increasing its presence and patrols on campus following the stories online. They say most of the calls they have received are regarding suspicious activity on campus relate to situations involving students walking alone.

UAPD is urging the entire campus community to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity and/or a potential crime in progress. To report suspicious activity or a possible crime after it has occurred, call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222.