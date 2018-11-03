× Utah Mayor Killed After ‘Insider Attack’ In Afghanistan

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (FOX13)– The Mayor of North Ogden, Brent Taylor, has been killed in Afghanistan after being deployed to the country as part of the Utah National Guard.

Taylor, who has served with the Utah National Guard since 2013, was deployed in January of this year.

The Utah National Guard said in a statement Saturday that a service member died in an “insider attack” in Kabul on Nov. 3. Initial reports indicated that the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the statement said.

“These reports also indicate the attacker was immediately killed by other Afghan Forces,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton are planning to address the media at a press conference scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Utah National Guard’s Draper Headquarters.

“Per Department of Defense policy, the name of the deceased service member will be released 24 hours after next of kin notification,” the statement said. “Additional information will be released as appropriate.”

The Salt Lake Tribune confirmed Saturday that Taylor passed away.

Taylor had seen multiple deployments to Iraq as well as deployments to Afghanistan. This time around, he was serving as an intelligence officer training Afghan forces.

“Another month has flown by since my last update,” Taylor wrote in an update on his deployment in April. “Things are going great, and I absolutely love the dedicated US and Afghan soldiers I serve with every day.