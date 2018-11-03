Walmat AMP Looking To Reschedule Alan Jackson Concert To 2019 Following Loss Of His Son-In-Law

ROGERS (KFSM) — After having to postpone his concert at the Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) last September due to the loss of his son-in-law, Alan Jackson and the AMP are looking to reschedule the show for 2019.

The announcement was made on Walmart AMP’s Facebook page Saturday (Nov. 3). The Facebook post says all tickets purchased for the September 2018 date will be honored at the rescheduled show.

The AMP is asking anyone wanting a refund to contact the organization they bought tickets through.

For more information contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office at 479-443-5600.

Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman, the husband of Mattie Jackson, died unexpectedly In September after suffering severe traumatic head injuries from a fall. He was 28 years old.