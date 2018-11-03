× WATCH: Rain Moves In Late Tonight

Even though rain is in the forecast, you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans today or tomorrow. The cold front quickly moves in tonight bringing in heavy rain during the overnight hours. The rain will be out of the area by tomorrow morning, leaving us with another nice day with cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and near 70 before the cold front reaches us.

Futurecast 10PM - The rain along the cold front reaches our doorstep.

Futurecast 1AM - The heaviest rain will be after midnight into the early morning hours.

Futurecast 6AM - Most of the rain will be east and out of the area by the time you wake up tomorrow morning.

-Sabrina