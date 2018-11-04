Bentonville Mayoral Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- One local race in particular is getting quite a bit of attention and that's for Bentonville mayor -- there are five candidates in the running.

On Sunday (Nov. 4), many candidates were out knocking on voters' doors hoping to get their support.

The candidates are Stephanie Orman, Terry Shannon, John Skaggs, Charlie Turner and Jim Webb.

Many of the candidates tell 5NEWS that issues important to them include safety, infrastructure, budgeting and having an open door policy.

Bentonville Council Member Orman said, "I've always said I want to be the community's mayor and that my door would always be open. And through my service on city council, people will tell you that I'm the one who wants to engage and sit down and understand the issues and address it directly with them."

Retired real estate professional Shannon talked to 5NEWS about infrastructure, "This massive growth that we have is going to be phenomenal and it's going to be great, but we need to take a step back and look at it and really put some effort into what we can do about the traffic and the flooding and that's going to take infrastructure work."

"Safety is an issue. We have a lot of bicycle trading now which is a good thing, but safety is a very real issue with so many cyclists in the area," said former judge Skaggs.

"I'm the only candidate that has said, 'they won't raise taxes.' I don't think we should do a capital improvement bond ... at all," said Webb. "We've got to do an aggressive budget review and eliminate wasteful spending."

If you haven't cast your ballot yet, Monday (Nov. 5) is the last day to vote early.

Here are the locations in Benton County:

County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Commission in Rogers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County Clerk’s Office in Siloam Springs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Siloam Springs Community Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville is the only place you can early vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, 5NEWS did reach out to the fifth mayoral candidate, Charlie Turner for an interview, but he has not yet returned our call.