Cars, Coffee & Donuts At Bentonville Krispy Kreme

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s an informal monthly event for car enthusiasts to gather and enjoy coffee and some donuts in Bentonville.

Cars, Coffee & Donuts attracts a lot of people, such as Joshua Quintana who is a show car driver.

“[I’m] out here at Bentonville, Arkansas, here at Krispy Kreme just enjoying some donuts, coffee … good turnout event, lots of cars out here, I’m currently in my car, 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.”

The event, hosted by Cruising the Ozarks, is held on the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1502 SE Walton Blvd.