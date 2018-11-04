Early Voting Numbers In Washington & Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Early voting numbers in Northwest Arkansas continue to top those of the 2014 mid-term election.

In Benton County more than 41,000 people have voted early in the first 11 days, topping the 25,000 in 2014.

In Washington County, just under 32,000 people have voted early in the first two weeks of early voting.

That's almost double the nearly 17,000 people who voted in the first two weeks of 2014.

Early voting continues Monday (Nov. 5) at fewer locations.

Nationally, early voting numbers in some states have surpassed the 2014 midterm numbers.

Based on information provided by data company, Catalist, at least 12 states have already surpassed early voting numbers seen in 2014.