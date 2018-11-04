× Fayetteville EZ Mart Car Theft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are looking for a person who they said stole a woman’s car and crashed it into a few other vehicles.

The theft happened Saturday (Nov. 4) afternoon at the EZ Mart on Leverett Street.

Courtney Skinner said she went inside the store to get something to drink — and admits she left her 2006 Pontiac on with the keys in the ignition — when she came out she saw someone driving off with her car.

Skinner said the person responsible for the theft not only damaged her vehicle, but several other cars as well.

“I called the cops immediately. They found my car about an hour or so later crashed into a vehicle and they already hit one parked vehicle. They still have not found who it is that stole my car,” said Skinner.

Investigators are working now to secure surveillance footage of the theft.

If you have any information about the person who drove off in the 2006 Pontiac G6, you’re asked to call Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 790-TIPS.