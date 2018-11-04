Fayetteville’s Fischer Flies To Third Straight State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - It's not too often a team in Arkansas will three-peat in a state championship.

It's even rarer when one individual does it.

Fayetteville's Camren Fischer clinched his third straight 7A state cross country title on Friday, adding to an already impressive resume. He knew running was his sport early on.

"It was my tryout, I think I either won or came in second in the tryout of a bunch of seventh and eighth graders which was kind of a big deal cause I really hadn’t run that much before," Fischer remembered.

"You know he’s got an incredible gift but he’s also got the most diligent work ethic of anyone I’ve ever coached," explained cross country coach Michelle Fyfe.

Coming off a breakout junior year that included a state title, Fischer also became the first Arkansan to run at the Foot Locker National Championship.

"It was a great honor first of all to be able to represent the state," he mentioned. "I didn’t race as well as I wanted to at that race but it was still so fun being there."

"I’m watching the best racing that we have in the United States and I’m getting to watch one of my runners be in the mix which is fantastic," Coach Fyfe added.

With Fischer head and shoulders above local competition, this fall’s been about resetting goals and racing the best.

"I wanted to break 15 minutes which I did a couple of weekends ago at the North Carolina race," he said.

"He’s very coachable," Coach Fyfe explained. "He’s not trying to go out and leave the team to get an outside coach, he really wants to be here with the guys and be a part of that team."

The success has been consistent. Sometimes Fischer doesn’t even know the number of state titles he’s won in cross country and track.

"I think we counted it one time and it was something around 15, maybe more," he guessed. "That range, mid teens. Casual. Yeah, something like that."

And the best runner in Arkansas history hopes to add a few more before graduation.