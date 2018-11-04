Fort Smith Business Owners To Discuss What To Do With Park Benches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- Park benches in downtown Fort Smith continue to be a debated issue.

City leaders removed more than a dozen benches on Garrison Avenue about a month ago after homeless people were sleeping on them.

But now business owners have started replacing the benches themselves at events like the farmers market and artisan market after they said customers were complaining that there weren't places to sit.

They bring out the benches and then take them with them when the event is over.

Now a group of community coordinators say they'll be going to the next city government meeting to ask for the benches to return.

"November 6th is the next board of directors meeting. We actually have a market set for that day that; I won't be able to participate in because I want to address this issues with our board for our customers," said River Valley Artisan Market Coordinator Amanda Huggins.