PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Although the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are cross-state rivals, the team tweeted their support after the synagogue shooting.

The Ravens posted to Twitter that although the two teams play today, Sunday (Nov. 4), some things are bigger than football.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Pittsburgh,” read the tweet.

There was a moment of silence held before the game for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.