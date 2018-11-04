× Showers Return For Monday

Another system will swing through on Monday. The bulk of the rain will come in the late morning with lingering showers through the early afternoon. This same system will spark several severe thunderstorms, but east of us towards the Memphis area. We will most likely just get showers with an occasional rumble of thunder.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light rain will move in after sunrise on Monday.

The best chance for rain will most likely be in the late morning hours, tapering off into the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts look low, staying under a quarter inch.

-Matt