WATCH: Cooler Today, Rain Tomorrow

The cold front that moved through late last night left us with overall cooler temperatures today. The rain has shifted east along with the cold front keeping the rain away from us. Another system moves in for tomorrow bringing more rain chances.

Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, with highs in the 50s and near 60.

We're rain-free for the rest of today, but another system comes through on Monday with heavy rain and possible gusty winds.

-Sabrina