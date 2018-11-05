106-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Birthday At Taco Bell

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Myrtis Jewel Painter celebrated her 106th birthday at a Phoenix Taco Bell Sunday.

With a walker in front of her, Painter stepped into the fast-food restaurant and was greeted by claps and cheers.

Friends and families brought gifts for Painter, and employees decorated the restaurant in honor of the woman of the hour.

Restaurant owner Gleg Gladden said he has seen Painter come and go from the restaurant for eight years.

“At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me?“ joked Gladden. “It’s just amazing.”

This now 106-year-old is celebrating with tacos and Mexican pizza! Be sure to watch #azfamily tonight for Myrtis’ story! @azfamily pic.twitter.com/t3zNAlmrJM — Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) November 4, 2018

“I think Taco Bell is a good place to come to, I really do.” said Painter.

Painter was born in east Texas in 1912. She came to Phoenix in 1932.

Myrtis is turning 106 today! And where is she spending the day? Taco Bell! @azfamily #azfamily pic.twitter.com/XZtOJQuv2R — Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) November 4, 2018

Eventually, Painter and then-husband Ernie opened their first shoe store Ernie Brewers Shoes in Phoenix.

They grew their business to seven stores in Arizona.