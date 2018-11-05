× Arkansas Department Of Health Confirms 3 Cases Of Polio-Like Illness

(KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed three cases in the state of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, a polio-like illness that primarily affects children.

The ADH received an updated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the weekend stating there were five suspected cases of the disease in Arkansas. Since then, according to the ADH, three cases have been confirmed and two were shown to be something else.

Two of the confirmed cases are from the northeast region of the state, and the third is from central Arkansas. All three patients are younger than 18.

AFM is a rare condition that affects children and doesn’t have a known cause, the ADH said. The symptoms include sudden arm and leg weakness, loss of muscle tone and reflexes, facial droop or weakness, drooping eyelids and difficulty swallowing or slurred speech.

Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical attention right away. Some of the AFM cases have happened after viral infections, so keeping the child healthy is the best way to help prevent infection. This includes keeping vaccines up to date, protecting against mosquito-borne viruses and washing hands often with soap and water.

