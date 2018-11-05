Arkansas Politicians Using Text Messages To Get Votes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Getting voters attention in the digital age has some candidates thinking of new ways to get support through text messages.

Getting a phone call asking for your vote or even a knock at the door is something most Americans are used to right before elections, but not everyone likes the idea of getting a text message on their cell phone.

“It felt intrusive and like I said a breach of privacy, and it also bothered me that I was going to bed because I get up pretty early in the morning to get to work. Sunday evening at 9 o`clock is kind of late,” Matthew Pixley said.

This is the message Matthew Pixley and many others received sent by the campaign of Mike Lee who is running for Arkansas Attorney General.

It said in part to join in with thousands of voters right here in Arkansas to get out and vote. Then it goes on to ask if they can count on you to be a voter for Mike Lee.

“In turn that has led to tens of thousands of conversations about the issues that Mike is running on. So, folks are learning about his platform on fighting corruption at the capital and protecting consumers,” Nate Kennedy.

A similar message was sent by a PAC in support of David Sterling for Supreme Court.

If you are wondering how these campaigns are getting your cell phone numbers Lee`s campaign manager Nate Kennedy said they get them from voter registration files that are public and in the national and state Democratic party databases.

He said they know it`s not for everyone and understands that some people don`t like it.

“There are people who complain, but we are getting thousands and thousands who really appreciate getting to know where Mike stands on the issues that are important to him, especially young voters under 35 are very responsive to this. So we are just trying to meet the voters where they are,” Kennedy said.

But Pixley doesn`t agree and would much rather have a volunteer come talk to him.

“When I grew up it was kissing babies and shaking hands is how guys got out and campaigned, so I`m not crazy about it,” Pixley said.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for comment. She sent this statement that said.

“Over the past few weeks, I have received numerous complaints and questions from people all over Arkansas regarding unsolicited and deceptive text messages from my dishonest opponent’s campaign. As Attorney General, I will continue to go after scam artists who make unsolicited phone calls and texts. Arkansans who wish to file a consumer complaint should contact my office at ArkansasAG.gov or call 800-482-8982.”