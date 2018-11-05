× Arkansas Soccer Set To Host NCAA Tournament Game For 2nd Time

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After an impressive run to the SEC Tournament final, Arkansas soccer is set to play one more game at Razorback Field. The Hogs heard their name called on Monday afternoon’s NCAA Tournament selection show for the fifth time in sixth seasons.

Arkansas (13-4-4) faces in-state opponent University of Arkansas at Little Rock (13-4-4). The dates and times of the games have not been announced yet.

The Razorbacks went 6-3-1 in conference play before falling to LSU in the conference tournament final, Arkansas’s third straight championship game berth.

LETS DO THIS!!! Arkansas is hosting the NCAA First Round! pic.twitter.com/FCcyRNjppm — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 5, 2018

Under the guidance of Colby Hale, Arkansas is set to host an NCAA Tournament game for just the second time in program history. The other came in 2016 when the Razorbacks took down Memphis 2-1 in overtime.

This season at Razorback Field, Arkansas is 9-0-1, the first unbeaten home record in program history. With a win over UALR, the Hogs tie the mark for most home wins in a season.

Looking ahead in the tournament, Arkansas could face Texas, a top 16 seed in the second round. The Longhorns host Virginia Tech in the opening round. The full bracket can be found here.

Kayla McKeon led the Razorbacks with 21 points and shared the team lead in goals (8) with Tori Cannata. Taylor Malham paced the Hogs with 8 assists, totaling 18 points on the season. In net, Taylor Beitz allowed just 11 goals in 14 games posting an 8-2-2 record.