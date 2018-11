POTEAU, Ok. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found by train tracks near the Highway 112 overpass in Poteau, Oklahoma Monday (Nov. 5) night.

Poteau police are unsure how the body ended up near the train tracks, and are not sure how the man died at this time.

The body is being sent to the Oklahoma State Crime Lab to be identified.

Check back for updates as police release more information.