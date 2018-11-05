× Culvert Work To Close Little Flock Road Until Mid-January

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — A culvert replacement project will close a Little Flock road until mid-January.

Hilltop Drive will close starting next Monday (Nov. 12) from Little Flock Drive to Spring Cliff Drive. The closure is expected to continue until Jan. 15, 2019. Signs will be posted to indicate detour routes. The reopening date is weather permitting.

More information on the project is available by contacting the Little Flock Street Department at (479) 636-2081.