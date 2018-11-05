× Dense Fog For Morning Voters

Locally dense fog will spill over from night into Tuesday morning with foggy continuing for the morning drive. Fog is most likely to develop in the valley locations where winds are calm in areas that have experienced recent rainfall.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the 40s with the fog layer burning off with time and highs eventually climbing into the 60s.

Rain will arrive late Tuesday evening with scattered showers likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

-Garrett