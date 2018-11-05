Fayetteville Police Searching For Suspects In Vehicle Theft Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are searching for two suspects in connection with a vehicle theft that happened Saturday (Nov. 3) afternoon.

At approximately 12:53 p.m. on Saturday Fayetteville police responded to 1950 N. Leverett about a stolen vehicle. Police are searching for two suspects wanted for questioning in regards to the case.

The car in the Facebook post, the Fayetteville Police Department shared, is what the suspects had initially been driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520 or send the department a message on Facebook.