First Miss Arkansas To Win Miss America Dies At 76

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A former Miss Arkansas who went on to be crowned Miss America has died, according to our CNN affiliate KATV.

Donna Axum Whitworth has died at the age of 76, the organization reported.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation announced Whitworth’s death on their Facebook page.

Whitworth was a native of El Dorado. She was named Miss Arkansas and competed in the Miss America contest in 1964. She was the first Miss Arkansas to be crowned Miss America.

“She made everyone she met feel like they were the only person in the room,” said former Miss America and Fayetteville native Savvy Shields on a Facebook post. “She lived as a role model to everyone who knew her name, and inspired so many more.

“Love you so much Donna. Forever our Miss America.”

The details of Whitworth’s death have not been released.