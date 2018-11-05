× Gafford Named To Naismith Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As the new college basketball season is just a few days away, Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford was named one of the best players in the country.

Entering his sophomore season, Gafford has been named to the preseason Naismith Trophy watch list which is the award given to the nation’s best player. Gafford was one of 50 players named.

“This time of year is filled with excitement, optimism and anticipation as each team is undefeated and the race for the Citizen Naismith Trophy is wide open. These 50 candidates are ones to keep an eye on, but there will be plenty of others who will enter the competition throughout the season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “It’s great to have the season tipping off tomorrow.”

Nine players from the SEC made the list including Gafford. The Arkansas big man averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds as a freshman while finished with 76 blocks, which was second most in the SEC.