FORT SMITH - 5NEWS Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Bill Engles, a local medicare and medicaid expert, who explains the difference between the two programs and what viewers need to know before open enrollment.
Medicare Expert Shares What You Need To Know Before Open Enrollment
-
Every Week, This Woman Nearly Dies Before She Can Get Medical Treatment
-
Shoppers May Face Hard Choices Again On Health Marketplaces
-
Social Security Checks Will Grow In 2019 As Inflation Rises
-
Neighbors Complain Of Smell Coming From $1M ‘Zombie Home’
-
Springdale Named Largest School District In Arkansas
-
-
World’s Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Opens In China
-
“Education Is The Key,” Seven-Part Docu-Series Released On Opioid Addiction
-
Rick’s Bakery Celebrates New Rogers Location With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
-
Video Shows Woman Stealing Family’s Cat Off Front Porch
-
Some NW Arkansas School Districts See Explosive Growth
-
-
Lion Air Jet’s Airspeed Indicator Malfunctioned On 4 Flights
-
Woman Jumps From Moving Car To Escape Fake Uber Driver
-
Dallas Officer In Shooting To Be Charged With Manslaughter