Police: 2 Arrested After Shooting At Fayetteville Apartments

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested a minor and and a teenager linked to a shooting at the Valley Lake Apartments.

Kenneth Johnson, 19, was arrested Monday (Nov. 5) in connection with accomplice to committing a terroristic act. The minor’s name wasn’t released and his charges weren’t immediately available.

Johnson said he was fighting on Snapchat with one of the apartment’s residents when he decided to go and confront the person, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Johnson said he and the juvenile banged on the resident’s door, but when no one answered, the minor pulled out a gun and shot into the apartment.

Johnson said the juvenile had told him they planned to shoot one of the residents when they arrived at the apartment.

The residents weren’t injured in the shooting. They told police they ran from the door when they heard gunshots and later found holes in their apartment after the shooting, according to the report.

One of the residents said they saw Johnson outside their door and recognized him by his voice.

Johnson was being held Monday (Nov. 5) at the Washington County Jail with no bond set.