× Siloam Springs Man Sentenced For Sharing Child Porn Over Grindr

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man was given eight years probation for sharing child pornography over Grindr.

Travis Dalton Allen, 25, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to one count of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Judge Robin Green also sentenced Allen to 120 days in jail, but he received credit for 305 days served.

Allen owes more than $1,500 in fines and court fees and will have to register as a sex offender.

Green barred Allen from any contact with minors or having any social media accounts.

Siloam Springs police received a tip on Dec. 11, 2017, that Allen sent a photograph of a nude boy over Grindr, a dating app aimed at gay and bisexual men.

Police said Allen admitted to downloading photos of nude boys and sending them out on different apps, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Allen said he was unsure how many photos he’s downloaded.

Police also searched Allen’s phone and found a video of what appeared to be two teenage boys having sex, according to the affidavit.