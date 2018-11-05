× St. Clair Shores K9 Axe Killed In The Line Of Duty

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WJBK)— The Macomb County community is mourning the loss of a police K9 named Axe who was killed Sunday night in the line of duty.

It all started when St. Clair Shores Police Department were called to the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall, 26211 Harper Avenue, for reports of a man with a gun, according to our West Michigan affiliate Fox17.

911 callers told dispatchers that there was a gunman outside the hall, which had 70 people inside who were attending a baby shower.

Police say the suspect ignored several demands from officers and tried to run away but was chased by K9 officer Axe, who was shot by the suspect.

Officers returned fire at the suspect, who later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Axe was 4 years old and started with the St. Clair Police Department back in 2016. The name of the suspect has not been released.