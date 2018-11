FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sara Diane Jones has been missing since Thursday (Nov. 1), according to Fort Smith police, and they said she may be in Oklahoma.

FSPD posted on their Facebook page few details about the woman only to say she’s “missing and endangered” and they’re looking to confirm her whereabouts.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or Fort Smith police 479-709-5116.