Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wins Bid For Re-Election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Four years after taking office, Asa Hutchinson has been elected to serve a second term as Arkansas Governor.

Hutchinson defeated Democratic Nominee Jared Henderson and Libertarian nominee Mark West.

Early voting numbers showed Hutchinson with a sizable lead over Henderson and West going into Election Day, Tuesday (Nov. 6).

Since taking office, Hutchinson has touted millions in tax cuts, along with requiring public high schools to offer computer science courses and reorganizing state government that cuts the number of agencies reporting to him from 42 to 15.

Henderson criticized Hutchinson during his campaign over requiring some Arkansan’s covered by Medicaid to meet a certain number of hours worked each month to keep their coverage.