Barling Pain Clinic Raided By DEA After Investigation Into Doctor There

BARLING (KFSM) — The Drug Enforcement Agency raided the Western Arkansas Medical Clinic in Barling on Tuesday after what it called a lengthy investigation into a doctor there.

According to Debbie Webber, public information officer for the DEA out of New Orleans, the agency has been investigating the main doctor at the Western Arkansas Medical Clinic in Barling. Webber did not name the doctor in question.

Webber said the clinic, located at 1311 Fort Street in Barling, was being used as a pain clinic. She said the investigation had been ongoing for some time.

Further details of the investigation have not been released.

