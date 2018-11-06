CO: Chris Watts Reaches Plea Deal In Murder Case To Avoid Death Penalty

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS) — Chris Watts and his attorneys have reached a plea deal in highly-watched murder case out of Frederick. Watts is accused of killing his wife, Shanann, and his two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Shanann was pregnant with their third child, a boy.

Watts reached a plea deal Tuesday (Nov. 6) afternoon to avoid the death penalty. He pleaded guilty to all nine charges against him.

On Aug. 20, he was formally charged with five counts of murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

The district attorney eliminated the death penalty from consideration in exchange for pleading guilty

to all nine counts.

Watts could face three consecutive life sentences.

The request to not seek the death penalty came from Shanann Watts’ family.