Deadly Shooting Near Produce Aisle Inside A Walmart North Of Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed Monday night near the produce section inside a busy Huntersville, N.C., Walmart, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

The shooting sent panic rippling through the store, WSOC reported.

A Huntersville Police officer was working security at the Walmart when he heard gunshots. The officer responded and took one person into custody.

“We just heard a bunch of gunshots,” Walmart employee Christian Diaz told WSOC.

Diaz said he rushed to get people out of the store’s back door when gunshots rang out just after 6 p.m.

Denise Burton was in the bank at the front of the store with her daughter when the shooting happened.

“I don’t want to be a sitting duck so as soon as I saw the coast was clear, I just wanted to get my daughter out of there,” Burton said.

Several other people were taken into custody at the Walmart as well due to an altercation. It was not clear if the altercation was connected to the shooting.

“At this time there is no reason for the community to feel unsafe as we believe all responsible parties have been taken into custody,” Huntersville Police wrote on their Facebook page Monday night.

