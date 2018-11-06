CLICK HERE FOR 2018 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS IN ARKANSAS

Democrat Greg Leding Wins State Senate District 4 Seat

Posted 10:59 pm, November 6, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) --  The Senate District 4 race between Democratic Representative Greg Leding and Republican Dawn Clemence has a winner -- it's Leding.

A race that has been surrounded by some controversy  --  the Arkansas Senate District 4.  The controversy involves Leding approaching Clemence, in a heated exchange, after a University of Arkansas debate.

Leding supports higher wages, legal protections for home renters, better public schools and changes to the state's health care systems.

District 4 covers mostly southern Washington County including Fayetteville.