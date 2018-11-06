Election Day 2018: Tim Kaine Projected To Win Senate Race In Virginia

NEW YORK (CBS) — CBS News projects that Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine will be the winner in the Virginia Senate race against Republican Corey Stewart. Stewart has long trailed Kaine in the polls.

Bernie Sanders projected to win in Vermont

CBS News projects Sen. Bernie Sanders will win reelection in Vermont. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

NRCC head tells White House advisers to expect to lose 17-21 seats