Election Day 2018: Tim Kaine Projected To Win Senate Race In Virginia

NEW YORK (CBS) — CBS News projects that Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine will be the winner in the Virginia Senate race against Republican Corey Stewart. Stewart has long trailed Kaine in the polls.
Bernie Sanders projected to win in Vermont
CBS News projects Sen. Bernie Sanders will win reelection in Vermont. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
NRCC head tells White House advisers to expect to lose 17-21 seats
As of 4 p.m., National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers was telling White House advisers to expect for a net loss of 17-21 seats in the House, three sources tell CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett.
That would still keep them the GOP in the majority. In an email to Republicans, Stivers predicted that Republicans keep a slim majority.
Polls closed in 6 states
As of 7 p.m., polls have closed in six states: Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.