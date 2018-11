Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front lifting north across Oklahoma and Texas will cause showers and thunderstorms to break out along and north of the front in our area.

The storms that develop will be elevated and occurring higher up in the atmosphere. These storms typically have a greater risk for producing hail. Most of the storms will not be severe but a few could have dime to nickel size hail.

Storms will transition east during the night with only a handful of showers around for Wednesday morning.

-Garrett