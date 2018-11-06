Fayetteville Man Forced To Take Off ‘Trump 2020’ Shirt Before Voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Trump supporter in Fayetteville was forced to change his shirt, before he was allowed to vote in Washington County Tuesday (Nov. 6).

Scottie Thurman was wearing a Trump Campaign 2020 T-shirt.

Thurman said he wasn't in the wrong, because the Secretary of State's office told him so -- since President Trump isn't on the ballot in the current election.

"I go in, and the lady that takes your ID tells me that I need to either remove or turn my shirt inside out to be able to proceed in there and cast my ballot," said Thurman. "I didn't think that was right. Which I argued with them a little bit and they broke out a rule book that said any propaganda has to be 100 feet from the door."

Thurman said he was allowed to vote after he changed his shirt.

He has filed a complaint against the Washington County Clerk's Office.

The Washington County Election Commission Coordinator Jennifer Price sent 5NEWS a statement about the incident:

'Registered voters who enter polling places 'should be able to vote. Our poll workers do their best on election day, and many of them are volunteers.'"

The election commission will reassess any issues that arose after the election is over and address necessary education needs for their poll workers.

Here is what's written in state code (Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-104):

(7) It shall be unlawful for any person to attend any polling site on election day and hand out or give away any campaign cards, placards, or other articles for the purpose of influencing the electors to vote for any candidate, except in the manner now provided by law.