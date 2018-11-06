× Former Little Rock Political Consultant Arrested, Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Little Rock man HL Moody has been charged with distribution of child pornography Tuesday, Nov. 6 and is being detained at the Pulaski County jail.

Bryan Cox, spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), confirmed that HSI agent arrested Moody Monday (Nov. 6) morning. HSI is the Criminal Investigative Division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Today, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland has charged Moody with distribution of child pornography via a complaint filed in federal court.

Pulaski County Communications Director, Cozetta Jones, confirmed that Moody was the special events coordinator for Pulaski County and that he was terminated yesterday.

Moody previously served as chair of the Democratic Party of Pulaski County and as spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Arkansas but is no longer associated with them.