Give Where You Live Food Drive 2018

Donated food and toiletries will help families in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Join 5NEWS for the 4th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.

Too many people in our communities don’t have enough to eat so many children, senior citizens and veterans don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Hunger is a real problem right here where we live and we need your help to feed our neighbors in need with the 4th Annual 5NEWS Give Where You Live Food Drive.

Starting Saturday, November 10th through Sunday, November 18th, you can drop off non-perishable food items and toiletries at area Harps/Price Cutter grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations. See the list below for what’s needed and participating donation locations.

All donations will go to help both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Banks and their agencies.

Please join us and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live. The 5NEWS Give Where You Live Food Drive is made possible by these local partners: Harps, Armstrong Bank and Cargill – proudly producing Honey Suckle White.

What you can donate:

Canned meats/fish/poultry

Canned/packaged meals

Peanut butter

Cereal

Soups

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

100% juice

Pasta/pasta sauces

Rice

Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

The locations accepting donations are listed below.

Participating Harps Locations:

25 Highway 64 West, Alma, AR

224 East Highway 76, Anderson, MO

404 Town Center NE, Bella Vista, AR

1209 N. Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR

710 W. Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR

502 S. Crawford St, Clarksville, AR

1951 N. Center St., Elkins, AR

1274 Colorado Dr., Fayetteville, AR

1189 N. Garland, Fayetteville, AR

1780 N. Crossover Rd, Fayetteville, AR

3055 North College, Fayetteville, AR

2507 Market Trace, Fort Smith, AR

3401 S. 74th St, Fort Smith, AR

300 S. Gentry Blvd, Gentry, AR

603 North Main, Gore, OK

800 1st Ave SE, Gravette, AR

115 Lee St, Huntsville, AR

310 W. Pridemore Dr, Lincoln, AR

508 North Cliffside Drive, Noel, MO

319 E. Buchanan St, Prairie Grove, AR

715 N. 2nd St, Rogers, AR

33597 State Highway 112, Seligman, MO

201 Highway 412 W., Siloam Springs, AR

2894 W. Sunset, Springdale, AR

1007 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR

1945 Butterfield Coach Rd, Springdale, AR

1308 N. Thompson, Springdale, AR

8848 N. Highway 59, Van Buren, AR

1350 W. 6th Street, Waldron, AR

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork, AR

519 Hwy 59, Westville, OK

Participating Price Cutter Locations:

2219 N. Broadway, Poteau, OK

120 Cloverleaf Plaza, Van Buren, AR

Participating Armstrong Bank Locations:

2930 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR

1301 S Waldron Rd, Fort Smith, AR

8300 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR

9201 Hwy 71 South, Fort Smith, AR

810 E Shawntel Smith Blvd, Muldrow, OK

3942 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, AR