Leslie Rutledge Wins Re-Election For Arkansas Attorney General

Rutledge became Arkansas’ first female attorney general when she was elected in 2014. She won a second term Tuesday night by defeating Democrat Mike Lee and Libertarian Kerry Hicks.

Rutledge is also Arkansas’ first constitutional officer to give birth while in office. Her daughter, Julianna, was born in July.

Rutledge, a Republican, described herself as a “gun carrying, conservative momma” in campaign ads. She currently serves as chairwoman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

