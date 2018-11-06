× Lowell Man Sentenced For Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One of three suspects linked to a January shooting at a Fayetteville strip club was sentenced to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ramon Illario Flores, 27, of Lowell pleaded guilty Monday (Nov. 5) in Washington County Circuit Court to accomplice to third-degree battery accomplice to criminal mischief, accomplice to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Prosecutors dropped Flores’ charge of committing a terroristic act.

Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Flores to five years in the state Department of Correction retroactive to Feb. 1. He also served a five-year suspended sentence once he’s released from prison.

The Jan. 21 shooting was the result of an altercation between Flores and two other suspects — Victor Manuel Martinez and Carlos Gomez-Aguilar — and club security, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Security told the men they wouldn’t be allowed into Silver Dollar Cabaret and might be added to the ban list. Security went to make sure the men were leaving, and Martinez returned with a rifle and opened fire.

Police said Martinez fired 20 rounds at the club, striking a door, the building’s exterior, and a nearby pickup, according to an arrest report.

Only a few of the rounds entered the crowded club, with most of the bullets impacting a cinder block wall.

One employee was injured in the shooting — either from a grazed bullet or debris — but was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center.

A witness later selected Martinez from a lineup, saying Martinez “wanted to kill me,” according to the report.

During the investigation, authorities learned Gomez-Aguilar had been deported for illegal reentry into the United States.

Gomez-Aguilar, 25, and Martinez, 19, have pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, engaging in a violent group activity, second-degree battery and committing a terroristic act.

Martinez also faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

Gomez-Aguilar is due back in court at the end of November, while Martinez’s trial is set for January 18, 2019.

Both Gomez-Aguilar and Martinez were being held Tuesday (Nov. 6) at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $10,000 and $100,000, respectively.