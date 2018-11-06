× Man Dressed As ‘Mr. Incredible’ Robs Local Valero Store

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Apparently, not all superheroes are good. Or at least, not all people who dress like them.

A man dressed in a costume from “The Incredibles” held up a Valero convenience store in Clarksville about 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Officer Larry Boggs of the Clarksville Police Department.

The suspect entered the store wearing part of the Incredibles costume and brandishing a firearm. he demanded money from the clerk, then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, Boggs said.

Detectives are working the case and gathering video footage of the robbery, Boggs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at (479) 754-8100.