NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Secures Third Term With Win Over Republican Bob Hugin

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fendedoff his wealthy Republican challenger and a barrage of ads about his tossed-out corruption charges to win re-election.

Menendez, 64, won a third term Tuesday (Nov. 6) after a grueling campaign against Republican Bob Hugin.