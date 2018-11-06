× One Person Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for the identity of the person involved in a shooting in Fort Smith early Tuesday.

The shooting took place on North 22nd Street about 1:10 a.m., said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police. Two homes were struck with bullets, he said.

One person was struck and injured by a bullet and was taken to an area hospital, Mitchell said. Several people were sleeping in the home of the victim at the time of the shooting.

The person has undergone surgery, Mitchell said, but their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5116 or the River Valley Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those who call the tip line will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.