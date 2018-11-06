Pipe Repair Spawns Spectacular Fountain Off Grand Avenue In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A water main repair briefly disrupted traffic near Grand Avenue and Lecta Avenue in Fort Smith on Tuesday.

Joshua Robinson, public information officer for the Fort Smith Utilities Department, said workers needed to make repairs on a 22-inch water main and had to flush the line of rainwater first.

As the line was flushed, water could be seen spouting several feet in the air, then along the road as the rest of the water was flushed from a nearby hydrant.

The section to be repaired was along the sidewalk just outside of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Grand Avenue.

The part was replaced and water was flowing again late Tuesday morning, Robinson said.