Race For Bentonville Mayor Heads To Runoff

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The wait for a winner in the race for Bentonville mayor will continue for another month.

Unofficial results from the Benton County Election Commission show that none of the five candidates received a majority of votes, thus prompting a runoff election Dec. 4.

Arkansas law requires a candidate win a majority of the vote or at least 40 percent, so long as it’s 20 points more than the second place finisher, to avoid a runoff.

Results Tuesday (Nov. 6), show Bentonville City Councilor Stephanie Orman and former councilor Jim Webb as receiving the most votes in the election.

Webb took 43 percent of the votes, topping Orman's second-place finish with 40 percent votes. Both will advance to the December runoff election.

Retired real estate professional Terry Shannon, former judge John Skaggs, and barber Charlie Turner took the remaining vote at 2%, 14%, and 2%respectively.

Early voting starts one week prior to the runoff election on Nov. 27.