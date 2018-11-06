× Ride-Sharing Companies, Local Transit Making It Easier To Get To Polls Today

(KFSM) — It’s estimated that more than 15 million people were registered to vote, but didn’t do so in the 2016 election because of transportation issue.

This Election Day, ride-sharing apps and local companies are making it more affordable and easier to get to the polls.

Locally, Fort Smith Transit is offering free rides all day long today, so riders can get to the polls easier. For a map of routes, as well as times and normal fees, click here.

Razorback Transit and Ozark Regional Transit are also available to commuters in Northwest Arkansas on their normal routes today. Razorback Transit is free to use. Maps of its routes can be found here.

ORT has a fee schedule that can be found on their website or on their smartphone app. The app can be downloaded by texting “TOKEN” to 41411 for a download link. First-time users can get 50 percent off their first purchase.

Lyft is providing a 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides today. Consumers can get a discount code by entering their ZIP code on Lyft’s partner website, Buzzfeed.

Uber is also offering a discount today. The ride-sharing company is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on the lowest cost Uber option available.

Those wanting to take advantage of the discount can do so by entering the code “VOTE2018” into the latest version of the Uber app.