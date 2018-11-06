× Rocket The Trolley Cat Still Missing From Fort Smith Museum

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith museum has lost its Rocket.

Rocket the Trolley Cat has gone missing from the Fort Smith Trolley Museum downtown, according to Bradley Martin, president of the museum.

Rocket has been missing about two weeks now, Martin said. The museum has 11 cats, including Rocket. While several of them tend to wander, sometimes visiting the nearby Fort Smith National Historic Site and Judge Parker’s Courtroom, that’s not the case for Rocket.

“He never has [left] before,” Martin said.

He said Rocket started out by the Arkansas River but soon made his home at the museum. While the museum has cat doors that allow the cats to enter and exit freely, he said they mostly stay indoors. Rocket, especially, was a homebody.

“I’m really afraid somebody took him,” Martin said. “If he was just wandering around, somebody would have contacted us.”

Rocket is microchipped and has a collar with a red name tag, but he hasn’t turned up at the animal shelter yet. The tag has Martin’s name and phone number on the back side of it, Martin said, so someone can contact him if they spot Rocket.

Rocket is mostly grey with markings similar to a tabby, but he has a white muzzle and chest and white feet.

Martin said Rocket and the other cats are very popular with visitors to the museum.

“I really hope we get him back,” Martin said. “Rocket is definitely one of the favorite ones.”