Several Oklahoma School Districts Cancel Class For General Election

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools is one of several Oklahoma school districts that will not have class on Tuesday for Election Day.

"The best way to advocate is to vote,” said Dr. Jason Simeroth, superintendent for Yukon Public Schools.

That was back in April when Simeroth first told News 4 that Yukon Public Schools will not have class on November 6, election day.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity to show how districts are serious and teachers can show how serious they are,” Simeroth said.

Yukon was the first to make the announcement. Since then, 16 more Oklahoma school districts have followed suit, including the state’s two largest district’s, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Panama Public Schools in LeFlore County is among those closed today.

The chair of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education, Paula Lewis, sent News 4 this statement regarding their decision to cancel class:

“Support for public education is undoubtedly a hot topic in this year’s election, and I am proud that the OKCPS Board of Education voted to close our schools on November 6 to allow our teachers to use their voices again to support public schools. The passion and commitment they brought to the capitol steps during the Teacher Walkout inspired our nation to take a deeper look at our investment in the future. Tomorrow, they’ll channel this energy into voting and helping others exercise their civic duty to secure the future of our city, state and nation.”

"I was initially irritated because we just had fall break. I was thinking, gosh, another day off of school,” said Teresa White, a Yukon parent.

White is one of many Yukon parents who commented on the district’s reminder Sunday night about the closure on Facebook.

Some parents voiced frustrations, like having to take their kids with them to vote. Other parents are taking the opportunity to educate their kids about the importance of voting.

"I was reading into it and found out that they took one random off day in April, and they're going to go to class and they're using it for tomorrow. After I realized that, I'm thinking parents are going to complain about the day off in April, might as well complain about it now,” White said.

The public school districts in Ada, Byng, Coalgate, Durant, Hartshorne, Miami, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Panama, Pryor, Seminole, Stringtown, Tulsa, Woodward and Yukon will be closed for election day.

Shawnee and Tahlequah public schools will have professional days.