Steve Womack Wins Arkansas 3rd Congressional District Race

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Republican Steve Womack will hold his House seat as representative of Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Steve Womack defeated Democratic nominee Josh Mahony and Libertarian nominee Michael Kalagias.

Womack has represented Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District since 2011, and this will be his fifth term.

Arkansas has four House seats.

All House seats in the U.S. are up for re-election every two years.

Womack has chaired the House Budget Committee since the beginning of the year.